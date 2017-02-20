Delegation to meet An Post on future of Aughavas Post Office

A delegation of four local residents and local political representatives is to meet with representatives of An Post early next week in a bid to secure the future of Aughavas' rural post office.

The post office is housed within the local pub, which was recently sold to Michael 'Sambo' Reilly. At the time the property was for sale the current post mistress expressed a desire to retire. Although Mr Reilly has indicated he would like to continue to run the service and said he is prepared to carry out upgrade works on the post office, An Post have said that they are still considering all options, including possible closure.

A large number of submissions have been sent by local residents in a bid to save Aughavas Post Office. Submissions closed last Friday and local councillor, Paddy O'Rourke told the Leitrim Observer that a date has now been set for a local delegation to meet with An Post management.

The meeting will be held at 2pm on Monday, February 27 in Aughavas.

Cllr O'Rourke said that he had spoke to management in An Post and had been told that no decision on the future of Aughavas Post Office will be made in advance of this meeting.

"I am aware that some people have transferred their business to the Aughavas Post Office which is a very positive thing," he said.

"I feel that there is a core of business which can be built upon and the fact that he new owner of the pub, Michael 'Sambo' Reilly, has given an undertaking to carry out upgrade works if necessary, is also very positive."