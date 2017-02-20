Local Enterprise Week to take place in March

Local Enterprise Office Leitrim has announced plans for ‘Local Enterprise Week’ in March.

Around the country, 14,500 small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs expected to attend over 380 events during Local Enterprise Week in March.

The focus of Local Enterprise Week is to increase awareness of the range of LEO supports and services available to micro and small enterprises.

Running from March 5th to 10th, all 31 LEOs, including LEO Leitrim will be celebrating Local Enterprise Week with a range of events for start-ups, aspiring entrepreneurs and small businesses in their area.

Entrepreneurs of all ages will have the opportunity to participate in workshops, seminars, advice clinics and one-to-one mentoring in areas such as: Start Your Own Food Business, Brexit Briefing, Social Media reviews and Facebook adds.

Highlights of Local Enterprise Week in the county are expected to include:

- Student Enterprise Awards County Final on March 6th in Carrick on Shannon.

- Start Your Own Food Business on March 6th in Mohill.

- Launch of Leitrim Food Strategy, on March 7th in Carrick on Shannon.

- Women in Business Networking Event, March 7th in Longford (joint event wit LEO Longford)

- Leitrim Business Network Event, March 9th in Manorhub, Manorhamilton.

- National Enterprise Awards, March 10th in Carrick-on -Shannon.

Local Enterprise Week officially kicks-off on Sunday, March 5th with the national final of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur (IBYE) competition in Google Headquarters in Dublin. IBYE, which is an initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices and supported by the Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation and Enterprise Ireland, achieved an unprecedented number of entries across all 31 LEOs with more than 1,800 young people competing for the €2 million IBYE investment fund. Local Enterprise Office Leitrim is represented in the IBYE competition by Assorted Fitness, Ballinamore, Wild Atlantic Crusades, Kinlough and Beirne’s Bar and Restaurant, Mohill.



