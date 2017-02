A special evening will be held on Friday, March 3 in Carrick-on-Shannon when the 100th anniversary of Michael Collin's visit to the North West is remembered.

This will be a night of history and heritage and is being organised by the Michael Collins Fine Gael Branch Carrick-on-Shannon with the support of the Collins 22 Society.

It will be held in the Bush Hotel at 8pm sharp. Tickets €10.