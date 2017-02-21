So what has the weather in store for the Leitrim area this Tuesday?
February 21, 2017
Yes, it's rain again for today.
Today will be mild but rain will continue throughout the day.
Winds may gust at up to 65km an hour at times and motorists are advised to slow down and leave a larger than normal gap between you and the vehicle in front.
Temperatures will reach a high of 12C but overnight this will drop to a low of 6C. Rain is expected to continue into Wednesday.
