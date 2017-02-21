Tesco recall blue cheese batch over fears of possible Listeria contamination

Tesco Ireland recalled a batch of blue cheeses over fears the products may contain the harmful bacteria Listeria.

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), batches of Tesco Cheeses of Ireland Wicklow Blue are being recalled. Tesco is issuing point-of-sale recall notices requesting customers who have bought an implicated batch to return it to their store.

The cheeses have use by dates of 23 February and 25 February.