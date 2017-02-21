Style sensation at Ladies Lunch

It’s a regular event on the social scene for the lucky ladies who have managed to secure a ticket for the 2017 Ladies Lunch hosted by the Leitrim/West Cavan Branch of Down Syndrome Ireland.

As with every year, the organisers are anticipating a sell-out with the usual scramble for tickets.

This is the third year running of the charity lunch and it’s scheduled for March 19th in Lough Rynn Castle Hotel. The voluntary committee of parents of children with Down syndrome are working very hard to create a day of interest and entertainment while at the same time raising much needed funds for the local charity.

There is such heart and loyalty tied up in this day. It’s a success every year because ladies like to partake in a day of sharing and discussion of something outside of their everyday lives but to do it in style – literally!

The dressing up is a big part of the event’s appeal; these ladies have glittering wardrobes and love the opportunity to showcase it at something other than a wedding or the races. And in case one thinks it’s all about the sequins, be assured that behind the scenes this day out is really a story of community and support for a cause, which is becoming dear to the hearts of Leitrim women - supporting people with Down syndrome.

If you would like to get behind Ladies Lunch 2017 in any way, through spot prizes, donations or to sponsor one of the limited tables on the day (€100) please contact the Leitrim West Cavan Ladies Lunch Committee and your contribution will be gratefully received and acknowledged with sincere gratitude. We are contactable on leitrimdsiladieslunch@gmail.com or (087)7853740.