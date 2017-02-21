Leitrim's Landmark hotel wins at weddingsonline awards

Leitrim's The Landmark Hotel has won Waterside Venue of the Year at the weddingsonline awards which took place last night.

Over 30,000 couples voted for their favourite suppliers and venues in a range of categories, which were then judged by a panel of digital marketing professionals and wedding industry experts.

Judges this year were Sara Kennedy, sales & marketing specialist and wedding blogger for IrishWeddingBlog.ie, Mark Richardson, Ireland’s leading sales and communication skills expert, Ciamh McCrory, digital & communications guru and Laura Holland, Entertainment Editor for Her.ie.

The weddingsonline Awards 2017 winners were announced during a glitzy black tie gala ceremony co-hosted by actress and Dancing with the Stars contestant Aoibhín Garrihy and sponsored by wedding planning software Moposa.