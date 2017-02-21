No funds available for public toilet says council

Leitrim County Council has confirmed that there are no plans and, more importantly, no funds, available to allow for the installation of public toilet facilities in Manorhamilton.

At this week's Manorhamilton Municipal District meeting Cllr Sean McDermott asked that public toilets be installed in Manorhamilton noting that there were "no public toilets in Sligo" and adding "the first public toilet on the N16 is in Belcoo".

“I see buses stopping at the Ballroom of Romance in Glenfarne or the local restaurant to use the toilet facilities,” he said.

“Manorhamilton is big enough I think for public toilets. They are essential for the promotion of tourism.”

Although Council staff indicated there was no budget for this proposal, Cllr McDermott asked that it be “kept on the agenda”.

His party colleague, Cllr Frank Dolan said there should be "public toilets in every town" before suggesting that "perhaps we should contact Sligo County Council and see if we could bring their state-of-the-art public toilet unit out to Manorhamilton. They aren't using it at the moment, it's all locked up in storage," he quipped.