Met Eireann warn of severe winds and heavy rain tomorrow and Thursday

Met Éireann have issued a Status Yellow weather alert for severe winds and heavy rain tomorrow (Wednesday) and Thursday.

The alert, issued a short time ago has warned of a rapidly deepening wave depression which will track eastwards over northern parts of Ireland on Wednesday afternoon and early on Thursday.

It will bring a period of severe winds and heavy rain, with snow also expected on northern hills on Wednesday night.

Strong to gale force southwest winds will develop overnight on Wednesday and will become gale force northwesterly by Thursday morning with severe gusts, especially in northern and eastern areas.