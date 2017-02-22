Completion date revealed for new Sligo mental health facility

The long-awaited new acute mental health facility in Sligo is due to start in early 2018 with an expected completion at the end of 2019.

The news come following correspondence between Sligo/Leitrim Deputy, Eamon Scanlon and the Minister for Health.

Deputy Scanlon told the Leitrim Observer that enabling works are due to begin by June of this year, with the main construction expected to get underway in early 2018. The 25 bed unit is scheduled to open before the end of 2019.

The unit will be built on the Sligo University Hospital campus.

Deputy Scanlon said, “I am pleased that we have finally been given a timeline for work on this important facility. Plans for this unit have been almost 10 years in the making and I am glad that we now have a roadmap for the delivery of the project.

“Mental health services in the North West have been under severe pressure over the past number of years, and while this unit will not be open until the end of 2019, it will be a state of the art facility which will cater for the needs of some of the most vulnerable people in our community."