Sheep kills
IFA's warning to dog owners during lambing season
Farm Briefs
Pet owners have been warned to keep dogs under control
With the country’s 30,000 sheep farmers preparing to lamb down 2.5 million ewes over the coming three months, IFA National Sheep chairman John Lynskey has issued a stark warning to all dog owners that they are fully responsible for ensuring that their pets are under control at all times.
They are liable for any losses as a result of dog attacks, with serious financial and legal consequences.
He said farmers have a right to protect their sheep flock and can shoot a dog worrying, or about to worry their flock. Mr Lynskey said marauding dogs can inflict horrendous damage on a sheep flock.
“A number of dog attacks have been highlighted in recent weeks across the country, where major financial losses have been incurred. In the last week there was a very severe case in County Tipperary and a wild dog in County Wexford, which is still on the loose, has inflicted serious damage on a number of sheep flocks,” he said.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on