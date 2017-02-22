Manor man appoints as Connacht Ulster Alliance Project Manager
Dr Perry Share
The Connacht-Ulster Alliance (CUA) is pleased to confirm the appointment of Dr Perry Share as the new Project Manager of its bid to establish a Technological University (TU) for the West and North West of Ireland.
Dr Share, who lives in Manorhamilton, is a sociologist and was previously Head of the School of Business and Social Sciences at IT Sligo.
He succeeds Dr Brendan McCormack who took up a new appointment as President of Institute of Technology, Sligo last September. Dr Share’s secondment is for a contract period of three years.
The Connacht-Ulster Alliance is a strategic alliance comprising: – Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology, Letterkenny Institute of Technology and Institute of Technology, Sligo. Established in 2012, the Alliance’s ambition is to create a Technological University for the Connacht-Ulster region.
“It is a singular honour for me to help drive the core ambition of the CUA,” said Dr Share. “The establishment of Technological University is crucial to the future of the region, and I am very excited to be working with all three partner institutions and the external stakeholders in helping to realise that goal.”
The CUA believes that the proposed regionally-based multi-campus Technological University will be a strong institution with the capacity to stimulate economic growth across the most geographically dispersed region in the country.
Dr Share begins his new role this week.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on