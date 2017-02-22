Manor man appoints as Connacht Ulster Alliance Project Manager

The Connacht-Ulster Alliance (CUA) is pleased to confirm the appointment of Dr Perry Share as the new Project Manager of its bid to establish a Technological University (TU) for the West and North West of Ireland.

Dr Share, who lives in Manorhamilton, is a sociologist and was previously Head of the School of Business and Social Sciences at IT Sligo.

He succeeds Dr Brendan McCormack who took up a new appointment as President of Institute of Technology, Sligo last September. Dr Share’s secondment is for a contract period of three years.

The Connacht-Ulster Alliance is a strategic alliance comprising: – Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology, Letterkenny Institute of Technology and Institute of Technology, Sligo. Established in 2012, the Alliance’s ambition is to create a Technological University for the Connacht-Ulster region.

“It is a singular honour for me to help drive the core ambition of the CUA,” said Dr Share. “The establishment of Technological University is crucial to the future of the region, and I am very excited to be working with all three partner institutions and the external stakeholders in helping to realise that goal.”

The CUA believes that the proposed regionally-based multi-campus Technological University will be a strong institution with the capacity to stimulate economic growth across the most geographically dispersed region in the country.

Dr Share begins his new role this week.