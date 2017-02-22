Up to two inches of rain expected tonight as Storm Doris hits Ireland

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Counties Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo with up to two inches of rain expected as Storm Doris makes it's way across the country this evening.

This joins a Status Yellow Wind warning which has also been issued for Connaught and Leinster and parts of of Munster. According to Met Éireann winds will increase to mean speeds of 45 to 65 km/h with peak gusts in exposed sites of 90 to 110 km/h tonight.

Motorists are being advised to avoid any unnecessary trips this evening. If you must travel keep an eye out for areas of localised flooding and reduce your speed.

Both Status Yellow warnings remain in place into Thursday, February 23.