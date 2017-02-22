Man remanded on bail following €35,000 drugs find in Carrick-on-Shannon

A man has been remanded on bail to appear before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court next week following a major drugs detection in the Carrick-on-Shannon area last night.

A search of a property in the Aughameeny area resulted in the detection of cannabis plants and cannabis herb with an estimated value of €35,000.

One man was arrested and was brought before Tubbercurry District Court on a charge of cultivation. He has been remanded on continuing bail to appear in Carrick-on-Shannon District Court next week.

This is the third significant drugs detection in the district with drugs to the value of €400,000 seized by gardai in various operations in south Leitrim since January.