Multiple trees down, roads closed and thousands of homes without electricity following Storm Doris

Multiple trees are down, blocking roads across the county, over 3000 homes are without power and flash flooding has been reported in the wake of Storm Doris.

The R201 between Cloone and Mohill is currently closed due to a tree being down.

A tree is also partially blocking the alternative route through Cloone village and motorists are advised to proceed with caution.

Multiple trees are also down on the L3502 Breandrum, Stracarne, Mohill, Leitrim.

In north Leitrim a tree is down on R280 Manorhamilton to Drumkerrin road near Kerrigan's Quarry

More updates on road closures as they come in. Is a tree down in your area? Send us an text on 0868356230 with the location so we can keep readers updated.

Homes without power

Over 3000 homes are reportedly without power this morning in the Arigna, Drumshanbo, Leitrim village and Carrick-on-Shannon areas.

ESB Networks are working to restore power as soon as possible. Some homes around Arigna will be reconnected by 11.15am but other areas still have no estimated time of reconnection.

We will continue to bring you updates as we get them.