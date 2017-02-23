Update on roads where trees are down across Co Leitrim area

Work crews from Leitrim County Council are clearing roads of fallen trees and debris as fast as possible but people should be aware of trees down in the following areas this morning:

Keshcarrigan to Letterfine Road in south Leitrim

The Carrick to Elphin road is currently blocked and will be for some time.

The Croghan road to Carrick-on-Shannon is blocked and will be closed for some time.

The Keadew/ Knockvicar Rd (R285) is down to one lane in parts due to fallen trees.

A tree is down on the Mohill side of the R201 just beyond Cloone GAA field.

Multiple trees are also down on the L3502 Breandrum, Stracarne, Mohill, Leitrim.

In north Leitrim a tree is down on R280 Manorhamilton to Drumkerrin road near Kerrigan's Quarry.

The Drumkeerin/ Leitrim Rd (R280) is down to one lane between Drumkeeran and the Arigna turn-off due to fallen pole.

Gardai have reported that most of the trees blocking roads in north Leitrim have now been dealt with by the Council. The N4 is also cleared of all debris.

If you have any trees blocking roads in your area please let the gardai know or Leitrim County Council (071) 9620005. Also send us an email at lmckiernan@leitrimobserver.ie so we can keep people updated.