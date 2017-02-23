ESB Networks report further power outages in Co Leitrim area

Thousands of homes in the Co Leitrim area are still without power as ESB Networks try to deal with multiple faults not just here but throughout the country in the wake of Storm Doris.

Here is the latest update on areas affected locally and when power will be restored:

Drumreilly area - 112 homes affected. Expected time of restoration - 10.45am

Drumshanbo area - 124 homes affected. Expected time of restoration - 11.45am

Arigna area - there are two faults reported. One affecting 73 homes and with an estimated restoration time of 11.15 and a second affecting 1,834 homes, this has, at present, no time of restoration.

leitrimobserver.ie also understands that Leitrim Village and areas in Kilnagross are also without electricity.