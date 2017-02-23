Leitrim deaths - February 23, 2017

The following deaths have been reported in the Leitrim area:

Elizabeth Kelly (née O'Hara), Killamaun, Mohill, Co Leitrim



Kelly, (née O' Hara) Elizabeth "Liz", Killamaun, Mohill, Co Leitrim, Wednesday, February 22, 2017 (peacefully) in Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her brother's Michael and J.P. Deeply regretted by her beloved husband Kevin, and sisters Annie, Bridie,and Tess, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 1pm to 5pm followed by Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Mohill at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 1pm followed by burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Maura Conaty (née Guckian), Bridge Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim



Maura Conaty (nee Guckian), Bridge Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim, Wednesday February 22, 2017, peacefully at the North West Hospice Sligo, predeceased by her father James and brother Padraig, very deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Tom, sons Paul, David and Stephen, daughter Aisling, mother Ann, sister Aine, brother Liam, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home today, Thursday from 1pm. Family time on Friday morning please. Removal to arrive at St. Patricks Church, Mohill on Friday morning for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to SHOUT or North West Hospice c/o Early Funeral Directors, Mohill.

Peggy Mannion, Ardlongfield, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal



Peggy Mannion, Ardlongfield, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal peacefully at her late residence. Reposing at the family home today, Thursday from 11am to 10pm. Funeral arriving on Friday to St Joseph's Church the Rock, Ballyshannon for 11am Funeral Mass of the Resurection with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu, if so desired, to the North West Hospice or The Irish Cancer Society c/o of Patrick McKenna Undertakers Ballyshannon. House Private to family on the morning of the funeral.

Maureen McGuinness, Croghan, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Peacefully in the tender care of Breege, Danny and staff of Abbey Haven Care Centre and Nursing Home Boyle, Predeceased by her brother Msgr. Michael. Sadly missed by her sister Elizabeth (Patsy) Gannon, Brother Ted (Mullingar) nieces Phia and Anna-Mai, nephews Ray,Ciaran and Cormac,grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Removal today, Thursday 23rd to St Michael's Church Croghan for Mass of Resurrection at 12 noon followed by burial to St Mary's Cemetery, Annaduff, Co. Leitrim.

Michael (Mick) Nolan, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon

Michael (Mick) Nolan, Hillcrest, Aughnaderry, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon, peacefully, on Friday, February 17, 2017, in the loving care of the staff at Roscommon University Hospital. He will be very sadly missed by his wife Chris, brother Shay, sisters Rose and Bernadette, sisters-in-law Mary and Antoinette, nieces, nephews, work colleagues, relatives and friends. Rest in peace. Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Thursday evening (February 23) from 5pm until 6pm. Committal Service in the Garden Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin on Friday afternoon (February 24) at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Roscommon Palliative Care Team.

Michael John Conlin, Glenageary ,Dublin and Aughaguinea, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford. Mass of the Resurrection at 11am today at St. Brigid’s Church, Drumcong, Co. Leitrim with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret Smyth (née Doyle), Fyhora, Moyne, Co Longford

Reposing at St. Joseph’s Hospital Chapel, Longford. Funeral Mass today, Thursday 23rd at 12noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Harry Knott, (Westaid) Coranbanny, Cloonfad, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of Harry Knott, (Westaid), Coranbanny, Cloonfad, Co. Roscommon, peacefully at University Hosptial Galway surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his cherished granddaughter Zoe. Deeply missed by his wife Mary, children Katherine, Caroline, and David, their partners, his grandchildren Isobel, Eoghan, Amy, brother and sister, relatives and friends. Also his beloved dogs Tiny, Sally, Lucky and Rosie who gave him great joy. Reposing at his home from 3-5pm today. House private thereafter. Removal to Mount Jerome Crematorium for service at 2pm on Friday 24th. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Zoe's Pay It Forward Page https://www.gofundme.com/zoes-fund