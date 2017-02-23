Tidy Towns event

Calling all Tidy Towns groups in Leitrim.

There will be an interactive day with guest speakers, workshops and ways for your group to enhance wildlife and natural amenities in your area in The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon, on 11 March from 10.00 – 4.00pm.

Admission is free.

There will be an opportunity to listen to guest speakers (including a national Tidy Towns Adjudicator), speak to agencies that can offer you financial and other supports as well as the opportunity for a biodiversity walk and talk.

To book a place contact:

Carmel Coll, Leitrim County Council 071 9650400 Ext. 802 Email: ccoll@leitrimcoco.ie

Karen Kennedy, Waters & Communities Office 085 8085495 Email: kkennedy@lawco.ie