Nearly 400 homes in Leitrim area still without power 24 hours after Storm Doris

Nearly 400 homes in the Co Leitrim area are still without power this morning and will remain without power until 6pm this evening according to the latest update from ESB Networks.

Although over 50,000 properties nation-wide have had power restored after the damage caused by Storm Doris, ESB crews are still working on outages today.

The current updates for the Leitrim area are as follows:

Drumshanbo area: 63 properties affected. Estimated restore time 6pm.

Fenagh area: 24 properties affected. Estimated restore time 6pm.

Ballinamore area: 17 properties affected. Estimated restore time 6pm.

Derradda area: 27 properties affected. Estimated restore time 6pm.

Bonebrook area (Cavan/Leitrim border): 21 properties affected. Estimated restore time 6pm.

Mohill area: Two faults. The first fault is affecting 21 properties. The second out alone the Cloone Road, is affecting 46 properties. Estimated restore time 6pm.

Leitrim Village/Drumshanbo area: 36 properties affected. Estimated restore time 6pm.

Leitrim Village (towards Kilclare): 10 properties affected. Estimated restore time 6pm.

Arigna area: 32 properties affected. Estimated restore time 6pm.

Keadue/Leitrim Village area: There are two faults in this area. The first is affecting 22 properties and the second is affecting 13 properties. Estimated restore time 6pm.

ESB Networks say crews continued to work round the clock and other crews from less affected areas have been drafted in to assist in getting power restored as soon as possible.

They advise people to stay clear of any fallen wires and to immediately report any damage by calling ESB Networks on 1850 372 999.

Customers without power can check for updates on when their supply is expected to be restored at @ESBNetworks.

Updates are also available on PowerCheck (www.esbpowercheck.ie).

For faults that are not appearing on Powercheck, customers are asked to log a fault at ESB Networks or call 1850 372 999 or +353 21 2382410. Customers should have their MPRN available to access recorded information specific to their location.