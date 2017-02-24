Couples face the dance off for the first time

It’s week 8 of Dancing with the Stars and the remaining seven couples will take to the floor this Sunday. For the first time in the series the celebrities will face the dreaded dance off. The two couples with the lowest scores will dance again for the judges, and their fate remains wholly in the hands of Brian, Loraine and Darren.

Live music will come from Róisín O performing her hit single 'Give it Up'

Mohill's Katherine Lynch & Kai Widderington will take on the Charleston to 'Life is a Cabaret' by Liza Minelli. Katherine will need to use her legs and her arms in this 1920s era dance.

Dayl Cronin has been on a high since Sunday with his perfect score of 30 points. The first perfect score so far this series. He is back with his usual partner Ksenia who will be feeling the pressure to help deliver another perfect score. They will be dancing Contemporary Ballroom to 'Hall of Fame' by The Script.

Teresa Mannion is back with her partner John Nolan taking on the paso doble to 'Habanera' by Charlotte Church

Denise McCormack & Ryan McShane will be dancing Salsa to 'Vivir Mi Vida' by Marc Anthony

Des Cahill was back at the knee specialist earlier this week and he is definitely on the mend, hopefully partner Karen Byrne can help him with the most elegant of dances – the Viennese Waltz. They will dance to 'The Marino Waltz' by The Dubliners

Aidan O’Mahony found himself at the bottom of the judges’ leaderboard last week with a very disappointing 15 points. Back with his partner Valeria this week, he is determined to do better and will be waltzing to 'Fly Me to the Moon' by Buddy Greco

The final paso doble of the night comes from Aoibhín Garrihy & Vitali Kozmin.

And prepare to be dazzled by the professional dancers doing the Samba to 'Brazil' by Johnny Mathis.

For all the behind the scenes action, tune in to RTÉ One every Friday night at 8.30pm for preview show Can’t Stop Dancing with host Bláthnaid Treacy. Every week on Can’t Stop Dancing Bláthnaid gets the low down on all things glitter from the judges, the professional dancers and the stars. It’s a one-stop shop for getting all your Dancing with the Stars gossip!