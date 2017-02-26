Monster auction in aid of Rebecca

Rebecca Hollidge is from Annaduff, Co. Leitrim and has suffered chronic ill health since, her family believe, she received the HPV vaccination in 2013.

Rebecca has received treatment in Ireland but now needs to travel abroad for further treatment which will hopefully improve her condition. Her family are in need of financial support to pay for her many expenses arising from this ongoing medical care.

There will be a monster Auction in The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon in March. Items and services would be appreciated. Please contact 086 1723178 or 085 1715646.