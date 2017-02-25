A trip down memory lane with Leitrim Macra

Pictured in the late 1960s are members of Gortletteragh Macra.

Standing: Michael Duignan, Johnny Leslie, Mervyn Lloyd, Peter Leslie, Charlie Gormley, Hugh Keigheran, Sean Kelly, Michael Reynolds, Tommy Kelleher.

Sitting: Emilie Lloyd, Laoise McVeigh, Mae McVeigh, Tommy Leslie.

Macra celebrates its 70th anniversary in Leitrim this year. Planning is underway for a reunion on 1st April 2017. If you were involved with a Macra club in Leitrim in the past and have any interesting information, photographs or memorabilia, we would be delighted to hear from you today. Please contact Ray on 087 8325519.