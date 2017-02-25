DWTS elimination
Get voting - Katherine Lynch 8/13 to go
BoyleSports have reported support for RTE News reporter Teresa Mannion to be eliminated from DWTS on Sunday night is now 7/4 from 9/4.
Katherine Lynch, who had been backed off the boards from 11/4 into 4/7 earlier in the week, has been eased slightly to 8/13 following support on Friday for Teresa Mannion.
Aidan O’Mahony and Des Cahill are both priced at 6/1 to be eliminated.
In the outright betting Aoibhin Garrihy remains the one to beat at 7/4 with Red Rock actress Denise McCormack her nearest rival in the betting at 12/5. Hometown singer Dayl Cronin, who scored a perfect 30 on last week’s show, is priced at 5/2 whilst Aidan O’Mahony can be backed at 10/1 to win the glitterball trophy.
Liam Glynn, BoyleSports spokesperson said “All the support had been for Katherine to be eliminated during the week but on Friday we saw a surge of support come in for Teresa Mannion resulting in us having no choice but to clip her price to be eliminated into 7/4 from 9/4.”
He added “Katherine Lynch remains the favourite to be eliminated but judging by the support for Teresa on Friday we could see her in the dance off on Sunday night.”
