Major recruitment drive for the Irish Defence Forces

A major recruitment drive has been announced for the Defence Forces for 2017.

The drive aims to recruit 860 new entrants.

Minister with Responsibility for Defence, Mr Paul Kehoe, T.D has stressed the importance of diversity in the Defence Forces, and the need for increased participation from women and the different ethnic groups and nationals now in the State.

Recent policy documents, approved by the Minister, underpin equality, diversity and inclusion within the Defence Forces and create a welcoming and engaging workplace environment for all, irrespective of gender, creed, ethnicity or sexual orientation.

“It is important that Óglaigh na hÉireann represents the richness and diversity of the community it serves. In this regard, the Government is committed to increasing female representation in the Defence Forces, and I would particularly encourage young women throughout the country to consider the opportunities which a career in the Defence Forces provides," he said.

"I would also urge our new Irish, who have contributed so much to the creation of a more pluralist and culturally diverse Irish society, to take up the opportunity to serve in the armed forces of the State they now call home. The Defence Forces welcomes and respects all, irrespective of gender, creed, ethnicity or sexual orientation”, the Minister said.

The planned target is to induct approximately 860 new entrants to the Defence Forces across all services and competition streams in 2017. The first of these competition streams, general enlistment, is now open on the Defence Forces website here.