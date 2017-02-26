Get set for frost, sleet and possibly snow

Following on the heels of Storm Doris and Storm Ewan, temperatures will drop sharply tonight with frost and icy patches expected in places.

According to Met Éireann there will also be some showers of rain and sleet in the west, with snow on high ground.



Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Monday will be a cold day with some sunshine and scattered showers. The showers will be heavy at times, with a risk of hail and thunder and some sleet and snow showers, mainly on high ground. Highest temperatures of just 4 to 6 degrees Celsius in mostly moderate south to south-west winds.