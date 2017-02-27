Hail, sleet and risk of thunder in Leitrim

Frost and icy patches clearing this Monday morning to a cold day with heavy showers of rain, hail and sleet and a risk of thunder. Some snow is also possible, especially on high ground.

Highest temperatures of just 4 to 7 degrees with mostly moderate southwest winds, but strong and gusty in the southwest.

Tonight, showers will continue, but will become confined to western areas later in the night. A band of rain and sleet will move down from the northwest over Connacht and Ulster towards dawn. It will be cold with frost developing in places.

Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees.