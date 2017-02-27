Katherine dances through week 8

Week 8 of Dancing with the Star's and Leitrim's own Katherine Lynch has made it through another week with a score of 23 and avoiding the dreaded Dance Off.

Mohill funny girl Katherine and partner Kai Widderington took on the Charleston to 'Life is a Cabaret' by Liza Minelli.

This saw Katherine’s first lift of the series, which she was feeling a little self-conscious about. However, she had nothing to worry about as all the lifts went off without a hitch. There were plenty of kicks and steps in this dance and Katherine certainly delivered. And judge Brian Redmond got an extra treat as she planted a kiss on his forehead at the end of the routine!

Darren: “Everything you do you give everything.. you are such a natural performer, you played this room... amazing.”

Brian: “I love the choreography, it lacked a bit of swivel, but you make it quite difficult to be critical of technical side! You look ab stunning, it was such a fab perf. Look how much weight you lost, you are feather light so proud of for everything you have accomplished keep going

Brian: 7 / Loraine: 8 / Darren: 8 Total of 23 points.

The two lowest scoring couples - Teresa Mannion & John Nolan and Denise McCormack & Ryan McShane took to the dance floor once more and our three judges decided that it was the end of the road for Teresa Mannion. Despite making significant improvements over the past few weeks it wasn’t enough to see her through to the next round.

For all the behind the scenes action, tune in to RTÉ One every Friday night at 8.30pm for preview show Can’t Stop Dancing with host Bláthnaid Treacy.