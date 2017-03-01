Banquet dinner planned to mark 70th anniversary of Macra in Co Leitrim

Leitrim Macra na Feirme will host their 70th reunion event on Saturday, April 1 at 7.30pm in the Lough Allen Hotel, Drumshanbo.

A four course banquet dinner will be followed by dancing to the band, Rhythm & Sticks.

The Macra Reunion Book will also be launched by former by former MEP Joe McCartin.

Everybody associated with Macra over the 70 year history in Co Leitrim is invited to share this special occasion.

Tickets for the banquet and launch are €30.

For more info, please contact Eamon 087 7928325 or Louise 086 1649172