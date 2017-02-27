Aughavas delegation to meet with An Post representatives on future of rural post office

A meeting between a local delegation, local public representatives and An Post management will be held this afternoon to try and decide the future of Aughavas Post Office.

The rural post office is faced with possible closure and the community has rallied to try and keep this essential service in place.

Hundreds of people have signed a petition to save the post office and numerous written submissions have also been forwarded to An Post as part of a local consultation which finished on February 17 last.