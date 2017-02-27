No guns taken during break-in

Following an earlier report of guns being taken during a break-in in the Effrinagh area gardai have now stated that no guns were taken in the course of the burglary as they have now been located.

Gardai had issued an appeal for assistance which saw a quantity of jewellery stolen along with a report of two guns being taken.

The break-in happened between 7pm and 10pm on Friday, February 10.

Gardai are still appealing to anyone in the locality who may have noticed anything suspicious to contact them at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on (071) 9650510 or on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.