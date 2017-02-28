Expect gusts of 90-110km/h
Weather warning issued for Leitrim
We survived Storm Doris last week and Storm Ewan over the weekend and now Leitrim is set to face more bad weather with Met Eireann issuing a yellow status warning for the county.
The national weather service has issued a wind warning for Leitrim, Donegal, Mayo and Sligo.
You can expect that west to northwest winds will reach mean speeds of 50-65km/h with gusts of 90-110km/h.
So wrap up warm today when venturing out.
