11 nominations in Restaurant Awards

The Abbey Hotel Roscommon were delighted to receive the fantastic news on Monday last that they secured an astounding 11 nominations in the upcoming Irish Restaurant Awards which will take place on March 28th in the Radisson Blu Hotel Sligo

Abbey Hotel Manager Tom Grealy explained "This is a great boost for the Abbey Hotel and indeed a reflection of the dedication and commitment of our hardworking staff.

"A sincere thank you to all members of the public who voted for us. 11 nominations across a broad selection of categories is a huge accomplishment. The introduction of our new cocktail menu, a wider selection of world wines, authentic locally sourced produce and our hugely popular and diverse evening bar food menu have proved to be a winner with our growing customer base. It's also nice to see us getting nominated in some new categories this year such as Best Cocktail, Best Gastro pub/cafe and Best Digital Marketing. We look forward with great anticipation to the Restaurant Awards Regional Final at the end of March in Sligo."