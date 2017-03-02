So how many people are in space right now?

1. Find out how many people are in space right now.

2. So your parents wouldn't stump up the cash for piano lessons...channel your inner Mozart with this virtual piano.

3. Ever wondered what practical use that pass in Ordinary Level geography could be put to? Play GeoGuessr, a game which feeds you a random photo and you have to guess where you are in the world.

4. You have Chinese Five Spice, a tin of peas and spaghetti in your cupboard. See here to find recipes based on the available items in your kitchen.

5. Cringe along with these incredibly awkward family photos....and pray yours never see the light of day.