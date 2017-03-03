Seachtain na Gaeilge in Leitrim



Leitrim library has several events lined up to celebrate Seachtain na Gaelige this year (1-17 March). We hope you will find something of interest and join us. All events are free. Beidh céad míle fáilte romhaibh.

We begin with local musicians and writers who will entertain us in Manorhamilton library on March Thursday 9 March at lunchtime (1-1.45), and again at the same venue on Thursday, 9 March (1-1.45). The writers will read from their work which was published recently by Coiscéim in two volumes Scríobhneoraí Cois Teorainn.

There will be ceol, craic, agus comhrá in Ballinamore library on Monday, 14 March at 8.00, and there will be classes for those preparing for the Leaving Certificate oral exam for six sessions beginning Friday, 10 March in Manorhamilton library (1.15-2pm).

There are also several closed events for primary school children. Carmel Kelly will read from her books and entertain children from local schools in the Manorhamilton and Mohill areas. Seamus Mac Annaidh will be in Carrick-on-Shannon library to read to some of the children attending classes in Scoil Mhuire, and there will be a scavenger hunt for children from the after-school in Mohill library.

We look forward to welcoming you. Plenty of Irish books to borrow from all Leitrim libraries this Seachtain na Gaelige, and all year around. We also have materials for those interested in learning the language.

For more information about any of these events, please contact the relevant library. Keep an eye on the local notes, and posters in the libraries for any changes to the programme outlined here.