Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station to be used as training hub for new gardai

Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station will be used as a training station for gardai undergoing their final months of training.

The announcement was made at the Leitrim Joint Policing Committee public meeting Sligo/Leitrim by Chief Superintendent, Michael Clancy.

Local county councillor, Finola Armstrong-McGuire welcomed the news, stressing it would be a very positive development for the local community.

"I an delighted that Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station has been selected as one of the offices that will be accommodating a number of Garda Recruits finishing their training. The final six months of training is spent in Garda Stations and seeing Carrick-on-Shannon recognised as a training venue gives further status to the office," she said.

"Sligo town has such already and the plans to roll out the same in Carrick-on-Shannon is very positive for the town and its residents."