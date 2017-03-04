Are you ready to drop for Childline?

Last August, the ISPCC ran a hugely successful abseil in Croke Park where participants had the opportunity to abseil off the roof of the stadium. The feedback from those who took part was extremely positive so the charity has decided to run the event again this April! So get your wits out, you’re going to need them!

Fergal D’Arcy from Today FM, who launched the abseil last year, said: “I loved being part of this event last year but it certainly tests the old nerves! If you’re someone who’s looking for a challenge, this is definitely the one for you. It’s exhilarating and exciting and you need to see that incredible view of Dublin!

“Get out there and make some money for Childline!”

Home to the headquarters of the GAA, Croke Park is the third-largest stadium in Europe. The iconic grounds present a unique venue for the ISPCC Abseil, which will take place on the Saturday 29th and Sunday, April 30, 2017.

Participants are asked to pay a deposit of €50 and fundraise a minimum of €200. The abseil is ideal for office days out or if you’re just feeling like a challenge!

Mike O’Shea from Work at Height, who are operating the abseil, stated: “Croke Park is an amazing location for abseiling and we’re really looking forward to the event in October! Abseiling is a great challenge and something that you will probably not get the chance to do that often so it’s worth it to take the opportunity. You can also help out a great cause in the ISPCC.”

Places are limited so to ensure your place register here

For more information or if you have any question please contact corporate@ispcc.ie.

Childline is the only 24-hour listening service which seeks to support and empower children and young people in Ireland. Last year, Childline had conversations with over 420,000 children and young people who contacted the service for help and advice with wide-ranging serious issues, including abuse, violence, exploitation, addiction and suicide. That is an astounding 1,150 contacts by children a day, on issues that no child should encounter.

Raising money from the ISPCC Abseil can help us make a real difference. As little as €10 will pay for 10 text conversations to our Talk Text service while €300 will sponsor a child’s mentoring visits for one month. €500 will help to recruit, select and train a Childline volunteer.