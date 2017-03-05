Loughlan House residents grow 2,500 pots of shamrock for hospice

North West Hospice has teamed up with Loughan House Open Facility in Blacklion again this year to produce fresh, locally grown shamrock for St Patrick’s Day.

Residents at the Blacklion facility have grown 2,500 pots of shamrock to be sold in the build-up to St Patrick’s weekend in aid of North West Hospice.

Shamrock will be available to buy from the wonderful volunteers throughout Carrick-on-Shannon and Sligo town on March 9 and from the hospice offices in Wine Street Car Park. Shamrock costs €2.00 per pot and can be re-planted or worn on our national day. If you are available to spare an hour or two and volunteer to help your hospice on these dates please call us on (071) 9170523. If you are a retailer and would like to sell some on your premises then please call us.

Further details on locations are available from www.northwesthospice.ie or on our Facebook page.

Speaking about the project, Bernadette McGarvey from North West Hospice said “We are extremely grateful to Loughan House for their ongoing support through this shamrock project. Management and staff at the facility have been extremely supportive towards North West Hospice and have been wonderful partners to work with.

"The residents have done a brilliant job, growing close to 2,500 of these fresh, beautiful shamrocks on our behalf this year. Our partnership with Loughan House is a great example of how different groups in the community can work together to great success. We hope everyone in the North West will support our hospice and wear their shamrocks with pride this year!”

North West Hospice is dedicated to the provision of palliative care for those living with life-limiting illness, and their families, in Sligo, Leitrim, South Donegal and West Cavan through the provision of consultant-led specialist palliative care. To continue to provide the current level of service we need to raise in excess of €1 million every through fundraising events, donations and bequests. Further details are available from www.northwesthospice.ie or on (071) 9170523.