Leitrim v Carlow - score by score updates

14.04 - Nevin O'Donnell sees a third minute 45 drop short but Gary Plunkett is on hand to win the loose ball and registers the opening score of the afternoon for Leitrim.

14.09 - An excellent pointed free is immediately cancelled out by an Emlyn Muligan point. Leitrim 0-2, Carlow 0-1

14.14 - Damien Moran just wide with a shot at goal after an excellent counter-attack that began with Alan Armstrong on his own endline. A 45 was awarded even though Moran's shot didn't appear to take a deflection. Mark Plunkett's 45 goes wide. Leitrim 0-2, Carlow 0-1

14.16 - Mark Plunkett increases Leitrim's lead with a long range point. Leitrim 0-3, Carlow 0-1

14.17 - Eoghan Ruth with a point for Carlow to leave one between the sides. Leitrim 0-3, Carlow 0-2

14.18 - Wayne McKeon very unlucky not to score the game's opening goal but his shot was blocked on the line by a Carlow defender.

14.19 - Nevin O'Donnell with a pointed free puts Leitrim two clear once more. Leitrim 0-4, Carlow 0-2

14.20 - Danny Moran replies straight away with a point for Carlow. Leitrim 0-4, Carlow 0-3

14.21 - Darragh Foley's pointed free levels matters in the 19th minute. Leitrim 0-4, Carlow 0-4

14.25 -Leitrim back in front after an Emlyn Mulligan free punishes Carlow goalkeeper Craig Kearney who handled the ball on the ground.

14.27 - It's level once more after Paul Broderick converts a 45 but it could have been worse from Leitrim point of view as Ciaran Moran appeared to be fouled before his close range was deflected wide. Leitrim 0-5, Carlow 0-5

14.30 - Carlow lead for the first time after Alan Kelly's 28th minute point. Leitrim 0-5, Carlow 0-6

14.35 - No change to the score over the past few minutes but Leitrim will be disappointed not to be back in front as they have now kicked nine first half wides.

14.37 - Emlyn Mulligan levels the scores in the first minute of injury time with a free in front of the posts. Leitrim 0-6, Carlow 0-6

14.39 - Half-time Leitrim 0-6, Carlow 0-6

14.57 - Black card for Carlow corner forward John Murphy within a minute of the restart. He is replaced by Sean Gannon.

14.57 - Opening score of second half from Carlow's Gary Kelly. Leitrim 0-6, Carlow 0-7

14.59 - Second black card for Carlow - Conor Lawlor sent to the line for foul on Emlyn Mulligan & replaced by Graham Power. Free converted by Emlyn Mulligan. Leitrim 0-7, Carlow 0-7

15.01 - Nevin O'Donnell and Ciaran Moran exchange points in quick succession - Leitrim 0-8, Carlow 0-8

15.03 - GOAL! Gary Plunkett with an excellent finish to the Carlow goal after a fine pass from Wayne McKeon. Leitrim 1-8, Carlow 0-8

15.07 - Darragh Foley with a pointed free for Carlow leaves two between the sides. Leitrim 1-8, Carlow 0-9

15.09 - Emlyn Mulligan converts froma free after a foul on Wayne McKeon. Leitrim 1-9, Carlow 0-9

15.11 - Gary Plunkett with his and Leitrim's second goal, great composure to go around goalkeeper before dispatching his shot past defenders on the line. Leitrim 2-9, Carlow 0-9. 17 minutes of second half played.

15.14 - Ronan Kennedy extends Leitrim's lead with a point while Brendan Gallagher has replaced Nevin O'Donnell. Leitrim 2-10, Carlow 0-9

15.16 Sean Gannon with a point for Carlow to leave five between the sides. Leitrim 2-10, Carlow 0-10

15.18 - Darragh Foley with a huge pointed free for Carlow. With 12 minutes remaining plus injury time this game is not won yet. Leitrim 2-10, Carlow 0-11

15.19 - Darragh Foley outjumps Brendan Flynn to fist the ball over the bar and leave four between the sides. Leitrim 2-10, Carlow 0-12

15.20 - Good point from Ronan Kennedy to slow down the Carlow comeback - Leitrim 2-11, Carlow 0-12

15.22 - GOAL! Carlow are back in the game with a very well worked goal scored by wing back Danny Moran. Leitrim 2-11, Carlow 1-12

15.23 - Point scored by Leitrim's Brendan Gallagher - Leitrim 2-12, Carlow 0-12

15.24 - Keith Beirne replaces Damien Moran with seven minutes to go. It has just got very dark in Pairc Sean as the crowds move towards the back of the stand to avoid the rain while the wind has also picked up.

15.25 Goal! - Ciaran Moran converts a penalty for Carlow - black card for Leitrim's Matthew Murphy as torrential rain falls in Pairc Sean. Leitrim 2-12, Carlow 2-12. Four minutes remain.

15.28 - Noel Plunkett introduced for black carded Murphy. Carlow miss the chance to go in front as Darragh Foley free goes wide. 90 seconds plus 4 minutes injury time remain

15.31 - Emlyn Mulligan with a free in injury time has regained the lead for Leitrim to a huge cheer. Leitrim 2-13, Carlow 2-12

15.33 - Brendan Gallagher with his second point since coming off the bench has scored his second of the afternoon and given Leitrim a two point lead. Leitrim 2-14, Carlow 2-12

15.35 - Full time Leitrim 2-14, Carlow 2-12. Not good for the heart but a great win for Leitrim!

