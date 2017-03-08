Carrick-on-Shannon Boots is part of team effort to raise €1m for the Irish Cancer Society

Boots Ireland today announced that its staff and customers have raised an incredible €1m for the Irish Cancer Society as at the end of December 2016, through fundraising initiatives since the partnership began in June 2012.

This money has gone to support the Irish Cancer Society’s Night Nursing service which provides end of life care allowing patients to remain in the comfort of their own home surrounded by family and loved ones. The €1m raised has provided over 2,850 nights of Night Nursing care.

Since the relationship began, Boots Ireland stores, their staff, customers, family and friends have come together to raise funds for this essential service to ensure patients receive the end of life care needed to allow them to remain in their own home. It is the only service of its kind for cancer patients in the country and is wholly reliant on fundraising as it receives no Government funding. Money has been raised through a number of initiatives including the Boots Night Walks for Night Nurses which take place annually in August, Shave or Dye events, Paint It Pink activities and numerous in-store events throughout the year.

The aim of the Boots Ireland’s partnership with the Irish Cancer Society is to increase awareness, promote cancer prevention and support people living with cancer in Ireland. Along with supporting the Night Nursing service, Boots has also trained their pharmacists to become qualified Boots Irish Cancer Society Information Pharmacists to help support and advise people dealing with cancer. In addition to this, Boots Ireland regularly host cancer prevention advisor information stands in-store to ensure people affected by cancer can receive information and support in their local communities.

John McCormack, CEO, Irish Cancer Society said, “Every year in Ireland 9,000 people die from cancer, that’s one person every hour. In 2016 our Night Nurses provided over 8,000 nights of care to 1,900 cancer patients around the country. This is crucial support for families at a very difficult time. On behalf of the thousands of families, who use the Irish Cancer Society Night Nursing service, I want to thank all the Boots staff and their customers for helping us be there for those who need it when it really matters.”

Bernadette Lavery, Managing Director, Boots Ireland, said, “Our partnership with the Irish Cancer Society is incredibly important to us as we know how cancer can affect the lives of so many across every community in Ireland. I am incredibly thankful to all our stores and our customers, who over the past four and a half years have been the driving force to achieve this monumental goal of €1 million funds raised. I also want to thank all the Irish Cancer Society’s Night Nurses for their work, which is so highly valued by cancer patients and their families, making a real difference to people’s lives.”

For more information go to www.boots.ie or www.cancer.ie.