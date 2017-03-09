Gardai seizing alarming amounts of alcohol on youth disco buses

Gardai are seizing large amounts of alcohol during searches of buses bringing young people to teen discos in Co Leitrim.

Addressing last week's Leitrim Joint Policing Committee public meeting in Drumshanbo, Leitrim District Superintendent Kevin English said an increasing number of young people were bringing an alarming quantity of drink on buses transporting them to youth discos in the region.

The Superintendent added gardai were especially concerned by the number of young people travelling from all parts of the surrounding counties, who were turning up drunk to youth events.

Superintendent English stressed that the discos themselves were “extremely well run and well organised” adding the main area of concern was the condition that some of the young people attending, arrived in.

He told the Leitrim Joint Policing Committee public meeting that two teenagers had to be brought to Sligo University Hospital at the last youth disco because of the volume of alcohol they had consumed before the event.

“There are an increasing number of young people who are consuming a large amount of alcohol on their way to these junior discos,” said Superintendent English.

“We have set up checkpoints as far away as 30 miles from Carrick-on-Shannon and it is alarming the amount of alcohol that we seized on these buses (bringing these young people to the discos).”

He reiterated the need for parents and operators of these buses to be vigilant.

“This is not a problem with the people running these events. They are very well organised and very well run,” he said.

“This is a problem because of what we are finding on the buses when we search them. It is very worrying.”

Previously, Superintendent English has urged those running bus companies transporting young people to youth discos to enforce a strict policy of no alcohol on the buses.

He has also urged parents to be mindful of what their children are bringing with them to youth discos.