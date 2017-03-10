Body of missing Sligo man recovered

There has been a very sad conclusion to the search for missing Sligo man, Kenneth McGowan after gardai confirmed that his body was recovered yesterday.

The remains were found in a mountainous area in north Co Sligo yesterday. Mr McGowan (49) who hails from Grange, Co Sligo, had not been seen since February 12, this year.

Gardaí in Sligo would like to take this opportunity to thank the Civil Defence, Sligo Mountain Rescue and voluntary statutory agencies for all their assistance.