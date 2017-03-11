New website enourages us to look at our alcohol consumption

No matter how much you drink, find out how it affects your health and mental wellbeing at AskAboutAlcohol.ie, a new website launched this week by the HSE.



Speaking at the launch, Dr Stephanie O’Keeffe, HSE National Director for Health and Wellbeing said, “This is the first HSE website that provides dedicated information about alcohol risk and offers support and guidance to anyone who wants to cut back on their drinking.



"Comprehensive surveys show that harmful drinking patterns have become the norm for many people in Ireland, while awareness of the significant risk associated with these drinking patterns remains low. The HSE, in providing a wide range of health and related services, has insight into the impact of alcohol harm nationally. Whether it is through the well-known ED experience or right through inpatient and mental health services, our experts are well-placed to engage with the public to advise and support individuals in making clear and informed choices.”



askaboutalcohol.ie has been created to provide authoritative information source on alcohol risk to enable everyone to manage their own health better. It is also designed to work in tandem with public health legislation and planned regulatory changes on alcohol labelling, availability and pricing.



Dr Marie Laffoy, Assistant National Director, HSE National Cancer Control Programme said, “Research shows that awareness with regards the link between alcohol and cancer is low. Drinking alcohol regularly increases the risk of 7 different cancers; mouth, pharyngeal (throat), oesophageal (gullet), laryngeal (voicebox), breast, bowel and liver. Alcohol is responsible for 1 in 8 breast cancers in Ireland and 900 people are diagnosed with alcohol-related cancers each year. Askaboutalcohol.ie is an independent reliable source of information regarding the link between alcohol and cancer.”



In addition to providing information on the physical and mental health effects of alcohol, askaboutalcohol.ie has useful tools to help you assess your drinking including a drinks calculator. The website also provides information for people, who are worried about their own drinking, or worried about someone close to them, and has a service finder to help connect people to support and services.





Check out the website here.