Council to sell land in Carrick for nursing home development

The Council has agreed to the sale of two plots of land at Aughameeney and Keenaghan, Carrick-on-Shannon for the proposed development of a minimum 60 bed nursing home.

The first plot is 1.265H and an offer of €180,00o has been made by a company for the development of the nursing home.

An offer of €220,000 has been made for an option to also purchase a second site of 0.992Ha in the same townlands within a 24 month period after the service of the commencement notice for the development of the nursing home.

Councillors unanimously agreed to the sale of the sites at Monday's Council meeting.

Now, under the terms of the proposed sale, the successful company, must obtain planning permission for the development and 10% of the purchase monies must be paid on signing of the contract with 90% placed on joint deposit with the Council's and Purchaser's solicitors on filing of the commencement notice.

The development has also reach practical completion within 21 months of the service of the commencement notice or the Council can rescind the contract and revoke the licence and take 100% of the sale proceeds.

Council Chief Executive, Frank Curran explained that, as part of the sale agreement, the title for the land will not transfer until the development has been completed or partially completed to the Council's satisfaction.