RSA and Gardai renew drink driving message

As the St Patrick’s Festival approaches, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochána are asking all road users to act responsibly when travelling on the roads this weekend. In particular, drivers are being reminded that any amount of alcohol can impair driving.

The tragic consequences of drink-driving are evident in the RSA’s pre-crash report, published last year, which examined alcohol as a factor in fatal collisions between 2008 and 2012. It found that a worrying 38% of all fatal collisions involved a driver, motorcyclist, cyclist or pedestrian who had consumed alcohol.

Ms Moyagh Murdock, Chief Executive of the RSA said, “Although, the St Patricks Festival is a period of national celebration, and we want people to have fun, we are reminding road users that March is a real danger zone for alcohol related road deaths. March accounts for 11% of alcohol related collisions, it’s the second most dangerous month of the year for alcohol related incidents.”

"Drink-driving destroys lives – at best, you could lose your licence but far worse, is the possibility of seriously injuring or killing someone on the roads. If you decide to go out, make a plan for getting home in advance; nominate a designated driver, use public transport or arrange a taxi to bring you to and from your destination. Remember, any alcohol impairs driving.”

Assistant Commissioner Michael Finn, Roads Policing, said, “Over 1300 people have been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant since the beginning of the year. We would like to remind road-users that An Garda Síochána will be out in force over the St Patricks Day festival to monitor all high risk behaviour, including drink driving.”

“We want everyone to enjoy the St. Patricks Festival without the fear of meeting a driver that’s impaired. So this weekend, we ask you to also do your bit to support the local community and stop these drivers from putting lives at risk. If they don’t listen, phone the Gardai and report it, you might save a life,” concluded Assistant Commissioner Michael Finn.