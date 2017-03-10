Congrats to Paul Williams

Well known Ballinamore man Paul Williams was recently conferred with a Master of Arts in Criminology with First Class Honours from the Dublin Institute of Technology.

He also received the Department of Justice prize for outstanding academic performance in all modules including a dissertation based on a research study into the controversial study of police culture entitled: 'Cop Culture: The impact of confrontation on the working personality of frontline gardai.'

This is the first such research study ever carried out in Ireland and it is expected to be published in a number of international criminological journals.

The journalist and author now plans to commence working on a doctorate based on the same subject.

Paul is also a presenter on Newstalk and writes for the Irish Independent. He is the author of a number of books on crime.

Paul is pictured with his wife Anne Sweeney who is also a native of Ballinamore.