Call for tutors, speakers and facilitators in Leitrim

Can you help?

Leitrim Development Company currently support 32 Active Age Groups, Women’s Groups and Carer’s Support Groups across Leitrim and West Cavan, and also operate three Community Day Care Centres in Drumkeerin, Carrigallen and Mohill.

These groups offer social supports to older people, information, conversation and a full range of activities from crafts to relaxation and from informative talks to music workshops.

Many of the groups have been running for over 20 years and they are always looking for new and innovative things to try within their groups.

They are currently updating their list of facilitators and would like to hear from musicians, artists, makers, beauty therapists, nutritionalists, dancers, crafters, actors, storytellers, anyone that would like to deliver short workshops with these groups (ETB registered is an advantage).

They would also welcome any free speakers from organisations or businesses that have information to share with group members.

To express your interest of find out more, please contact Anna McTiernan, Leitrim Development Company – 071 9641770 annamctiernan@ldco.ie