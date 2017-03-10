Fashion show in Leitrim

An Tóstal Fashion show takes place on Friday, 7th April in the Lough Allen Hotel Drumshanbo.

Shops on the night include Ruche, Kabuki, Lynn Menswear, Menarys, EJ Menswear Sligo, Manor Boutique, Manorhamilton , also on the night shoes from Carrie Bradshaw, Accessories from Mulveys and Hats by Cora.

Tickets are €10.00 and are available from any An Tóstal Committee member, Gala Scollans, Centra Gibbons and Drumshanbo Library.

Doors open 7.30pm and you can also pay on the door.