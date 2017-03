www.leitrimobserver.ie understands that a 57-year-old Roscommon man has been airlifted to hospital after being injured on a farm.

It’s understood the farmer sustained injuries following the incident in Arigna earlier today.

An air ambulance was called to the scene and landed at the nearby Arigna Mining Experience.

The man was then brought to Galway University College Hospital.

The matter is being investigated.