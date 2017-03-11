Weather in Leitrim today

Today will be dry apart from isolated showers. Highs of 12 to 15 Celsius in mostly light south to southwest breezes. Winds will freshen near the west coast as the afternoon wears on.

Scattered outbreaks of rain spread from the Atlantic overnight but drier conditions with clear spells will develop before morning. Lows of 5 to 8 Celsius. Light to moderate southerly breezes will veer westerly overnight and winds will be fresh at times near the west coast.

Sunday will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will die out during the late afternoon. A cooler day with highs of just 9 to 11 Celsius in moderate westerly breezes. Winds will be fresh to strong for a time near the west coast during the morning and early afternoon.